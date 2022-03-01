TUTTLE — The Lady Chicks managed to get one postseason win before seeing their season end.
The Lady Chicks lost their elimination game to Class 4A No. 12 Anadarko in Tuttle on Monday, but that loss came after Chickasha defeated Pauls Valley on Saturday. With the 39-29 win over Pauls Valley, Chickasha won a postseason game for the third season in a row.
The Lady Chicks never trailed in the game against Pauls Valley, and their lead grew to 23 points in the third quarter. Pauls Valley made a valiant push and got its deficit to single digits, but Chickasha's lead was too much.
The Lady Chicks scored the game's first five points and led 9-2 in the first quarter before leading 9-4 after the period. The Lady Chicks took more control of the game in the second quarter and led by 18 points at halftime.
Chickasha held Pauls Valley scoreless in the second quarter.
A basket from Madison McDaniel put the Lady Chicks ahead by double digits for the first time. Chickasha outscored its opponent 13-0 in the quarter and held a commanding 22-4 lead at halftime.
Chickasha went on a 6-0 run in the third quarter to take a 30-7 advantage. Pauls Valley picked up some momentum by ending the quarter on an 8-2 run.
Chickasha's Kameron Crutchfield came up with necessary baskets in the fourth quarter.
After Pauls Valley started the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run, Chickasha needed points. Crutchfield delivered those points with a 3-pointer that put Chickasha ahead by 13 points.
Crutchfield hit a second 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to make the score 38-23. Pauls Valley scored six points in a row to make the score 38-29 in the quarter, but the Lady Panthers could not get any closer.
Six players scored for Chickasha.
Crutchfield, Brittney Grissam, Leighanne Eaton and Serenity Golightly each had nine points. McDaniel and Rylie Weber made up the other three points.
The Lady Chicks fell to Anadarko by 16 points. Chickasha led at halftime in a 41-25 loss.
Chickasha held an 18-15 halftime advantage over Anadarko in Monday's game. But a 26-7 second half ended the Lady Chicks' season.
Chickasha managed to win eight games during the season, and they won a majority of those games after coming back from break. Seven of the team's wins came during the 2022 part of the season.
