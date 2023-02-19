Bradi Harman began the scoring by hitting a 3-pointer after Cyril moved the ball around.
Harman putting the ball through the basket early in the game was a sign of what was to come during Class A No. 6 Cyril’s regional tournament championship game against No. 10 Canute on Saturday. Harman lit up Canute for a total of 40 points, leading the Lady Pirates to a 66-49 victory in Cheyenne.
The Lady Pirates grabbed the early 3-0 lead on Harman’s 3-pointer and never faced a deficit during the win, though Canute managed to make a run in the second half. That run only went so far, and the Lady Pirates were able to grow their lead again.
Cyril scored the first six points of the game and pushed its lead to double digits in the first quarter. Kenzie Raasch scored all four of her points in a 7-0 run and scored to give the Lady Pirates a 13-2 lead in the quarter.
Leading 18-6 after the first period, Cyril pushed its lead to 17 points in the second quarter. Harman hit two 3s in the first quarter and hit two more in the second quarter, putting together a 6-0 run by herself to put Cyril up 27-11.
Harman scored 15 points in the second quarter and 22 points in the first half, helping Cyril grab a 34-18 advantage at halftime.
Cyril’s lead grew to 22 points in the third quarter, and the Lady Pirates led 45-24 when Canute made one last run. The Trojanettes ended the third quarter on an 8-0 run, and a 15-2 run in the second half got that deficit down to just eight points.
But Cyril came up with an answer.
The Lady Pirates went on an 8-0 run after Canute got its deficit down to eight points, and they finished the game by outscoring their opponent 19-10 after that point.
Hadley Gibson ended up joining Harman with double-digit points, scoring six points in the fourth quarter to finish with 10 points in the game.
The Lady Pirates are now one win away from a spot in the Class A state tournament, and they will face No. 2 Caddo in a massive showdown between ranked teams. The teams will play in Chickasha and will play at 6 p.m. Friday.
