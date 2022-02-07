Chickasha boys basketball will be searching for a new basketball coach.
According to Jerry Don Bray, Jack Hankins has submitted his resignation as the head coach of Chickasha boys basketball. Bray cited “health issues” for a reason why Hankins submitted his resignation.
Bray also said that James Hall and Eric Golightly Jr. will serve as co-head coaches for the resignation. He said the job will be open for applications after the season comes to an end.
Hankins was in his second season as head coach.
