A new face is set to lead in Chickasha.
At Chickasha's board meeting Monday — held via video conference — the school board approved the resignation of Wes Pulliam and the hiring of Jack Hankins to coach the Chickasha boys in basketball.
Hankins comes to Chickasha after coaching the Putnam City North girls. Hankins led the Lady Panthers to a top-20 ranking in Class 6A last season. They finished the season ranked No. 17 in the class.
Hankins led the Lady Panthers to their first winning record since the 2015-16 season during the 2019-20 season.
Pulliam began his Chickasha tenure in 2014, replacing Nathan Pennypacker at the helm of the Fightin' Chicks.
Pulliam led Chickasha to a state tournament appearance in the 2015-16 season. The Fightin' Chicks advanced to the Class 4A state quarterfinals that season and fell to Anadarko.
