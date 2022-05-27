Chickasha boys basketball has a new leader at the helm.
That leader may technically be new, but he is also extremely familiar to the school district and the basketball program. The Chickasha Board of Education made the decision to approve the hiring of James Hall as the basketball team's new head coach at a previous board meeting.
Hall is from Chickasha and was already serving as a coach in the school district. Hall and Eric Golightly Jr. took over at the helm of Chickasha boys basketball after Jack Hankins stepped down from the position.
The Fightin' Chicks ended up winning a playoff game last season, defeating Madill in the regional tournament. The Fightin' Chicks won the program's first playoff game since 2019 during the season.
