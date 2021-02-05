Stephon Hall's final three points for the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma men's basketball team could not have come at a bigger time.
The eighth-ranked Drovers held multiple double-digit leads during Thursday's game against Oklahoma City University, but the Stars hit a 3-pointer and took a 69-68 lead with just a few seconds remaining. But Hall responded with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Drovers a 71-69 victory in Chickasha.
USAO's first double-digit lead came in the first half after a 6-0 scoring run gave the Drovers a 26-16 advantage over the Stars. OCU went on a 10-1 run to get within one point before USAO built its lead back to nine points.
The Drovers went to the second half up by seven points, 38-31.
USAO took another double-digit lead early in the second half after Cameron Hines buried a 3-pointer. USAO scored the first five points of the second half to take a 12-point lead.
OCU continued to hang around and cut its deficit to just two points later in the half. But USAO responded to OCU's run with what seemed like a knockout blow.
The Drovers went on a 9-0 run to go up by 11 points and put together a 15-4 stretch that gave them their biggest lead of the game. USAO led 65-52 after that stretch of play.
But that run was not a knockout blow, and the Stars went on a 17-3 run that gave them their first lead since an 8-6 advantage in the first half. OCU's Rashaun Coleman hit a 3-pointer from the corner just before Hall's game-winning shot.
Five USAO players had double-digit scoring performances in the win, led by Elvin Rodriguez's 14 points. He scored all 14 of those points in the first half.
Hines (13 points), Hall (12), Tre'veon Ellis (11) and Trenton Sandifer (11) completed USAO's group of double-digit scorers.
USAO moved to 10-2 on the season with the victory. Half of those wins have come in Sooner Athletic Conference play.
