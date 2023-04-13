Girls basketball players and a coach picked up conference honors.
The Grady County All-Conference honors recently got announced for girls basketball, honoring players and a coach from the area. The list of honors included a conference MVP, a Coach of the Year and two all-conference teams.
After another strong season that included a run to the Class 2A state semifinals and a Grady County Tournament title, Amber-Pocasset led the way with five selections. Those selections included a sweep of MVP and Coach of the Year.
Minco and Rush Springs each had a pair of selections. Dibble, Verden and Alex each had one player receive recognition in the conference awards.
Ainslee McComas helped the Lady Panthers throughout their strong season and earned the honor of getting named conference MVP. Am-Po head coach Bo Thomason earned the honor of getting named Coach of the Year in the conference.
First team
Am-Po also led the way with two first-team selections. Minco, Dibble and Rush Springs each earned one first-team selection.
Teague Muncy and Abbie Savage picked up the first-team selections for Am-Po. Emily Martinez (Minco), Shelbie Caveness (Rush Springs) and Kaylei Clanton (Dibble) combined to fill out the first team.
Second team
Am-Po, Verden, Alex, Minco and Rush Springs all had one player earn a second-team spot.
Gracen Hicks earned a second-team spot to add to Am-Po’s long list of honors. Peyton Dawson (Verden), Kaitlyn Byrum (Alex), Laney Harris (Minco) and Kimberly Fox (Rush Springs) all earned conference recognition and spots on the team.
