Area boys basketball players and a coach earned recognition.
Grady County All-Conference basketball honors are officially out, and area schools earned some sort of recognition. The list of honors announced an MVP, two all-conference teams and a Coach of the Year.
Minco won the Grady County Tournament and brought home the most honors, earning five from the list. Dibble and Alex had two players earn recognition, and Ninnekah, Verden and Amber-Pocasset each had one player earn recognition.
Ninnekah’s one player happened to also earn the biggest honor for a player on the list. Following a big season, JJ Jerdee got named the conference MVP for the Owls.
The Coach of the Year honor went to Minco, and head coach Cache Hill earned that award for the Bulldogs.
First team
Two Minco Bulldogs got named to the first team. Kade Anthony and Reed McMurtrey earned those two selections.
The rest of the team consists of one player from Dibble, a player from Verden and a player from Am-Po. Eli Rimer (Dibble), Ryder Choat (Verden) and Ian Guthrie (Am-Po) also got named to the first team.
Second team
Minco also had two players named to the second team. Brady Harris and Brayden Bross earned the selections.
Two Alex players earned second-team selections to go along with a player from Dibble. Alex’s Ricky Thornburg and Konner Shebester earned spots on the team, helping Dibble’s Dane Carmon fill out the team.
