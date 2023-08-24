A local athlete announced her commitment to a local school.
Before announcing her commitment, it seemed obvious that Chickasha senior Serenity Golightly would have the opportunity to continue her basketball career at the next level. Golightly has been a key contributor for Chickasha basketball.
And her work has paid off.
Golightly announced her commitment on social media Thursday, and she committed to playing her college basketball in Chickasha. The senior announced her commitment to play for the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma.
Science & Arts head coach Darrick Matthews posted about the commitment and is excited about the commitment. He called Golightly a “fierce competitor” and a “playmaker.”
The Chickasha to Science & Arts pipeline has been a strong one, especially over these past few years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.