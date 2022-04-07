Area girls basketball players across the area and a coach received recognition.
The girls' Grady County All-Conference honors recently got announced and recognized 11 players and one coach. Amber-Pocasset had five players earn recognition.
The conference's MVP is from Am-Po, and the Coach of the Year belongs to Rush Springs. Devynn Harris earned the honor of being the conference's MVP, and Rush Springs head coach David Rosenberg earned Coach of the Year in the conference.
Along with naming an MVP and Coach of the Year, first-team selections and second-team selections got announced. Both teams consist of five players.
Ainslee McComas (Am-Po), Emily Martinez (Minco), Kaylee White (Rush Springs), Whitney McHugh (Verden) and Kaylei Clanton (Dibble) earned first-team selections.
Abbie Savage (Am-Po), Jacie White (Am-Po), Teague Muncy (Am-Po), Natalie Carballo (Minco) and Shelbie Caveness (Rush Springs) all earned second-team selections.
