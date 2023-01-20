VERDEN — The Rush Springs Lady Redskins will play for a title.
Competing in one of Thursday's two Grady County Tournament semifinal games in Verden, Rush Springs jumped out to a lead over the Minco Lady Bulldogs and never let the lead go to advance to the championship game. Rush Springs scored the game's first eight points and ended up rolling to a 51-29 win over Minco.
While scoring 13 first-quarter points and 33 first-half points, Rush Springs made it tough on Minco's offense. Minco only scored six points in the first half, and four of those points came from free throws.
Rush Springs scored the first 16 points of the second quarter after scoring the final two points of the first quarter, making its lead balloon to 25 points before reaching 27 to end the first half.
Minco continued to fight and got its deficit to below 20 in the second half, but that deficit was too large to overcome.
A Rush Springs duo combined for 40 points in the game to lead the way. Both players in that duo outscored Minco as individuals in the first half.
Kimberly Fox and Shelbie Caveness both scored 20 points for Rush Springs, reaching double figures in the first half before reaching their final point totals.
Rush Springs will play Class 2A No. 2 Amber-Pocasset for the title. The game will start at 5 p.m. Saturday.
