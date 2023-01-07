ANADARKO — The Fightin' Chicks ended tournament play on a high note.
Chickasha played its last game of the MidFirst Warrior Classic in Anadarko on Saturday and finished on the winning side. Missing key players, Chickasha faced Capitol Hill in the seventh-place game and managed to rally in the fourth quarter.
Chickasha trailed by seven points at halftime and after three quarters before rallying to win the game. A 7-0 run tied the game in the fourth quarter, and a 13-2 run to end the game gave the Fightin' Chicks a 47-43 victory over their opponent.
Down 39-32 after three quarters, Chickasha also trailed 41-34 in the fourth quarter before going on a run. With Chickasha trailing 41-38, Jeremy Taylor stepped up and delivered the game-tying 3-pointer.
Capitol Hil then took a 43-41 lead before Chickasha tied the game up again. The Fightin' Chicks scored the game's final six points to win by four.
With the game tied at 43 in the fourth quarter, the ball ended up in the hands of Brikk Hodges. Hodges took the ball to the basket and managed to score the two points that put Chickasha in the lead for good.
Ray'Shun Callahan then hit a pair of free throws that pretty much sealed the game, barring a miracle for Capitol Hill.
Missing key players, Chickasha was able to get the contributions needed to pick up a victory in the tournament. Chickasha got plenty of contributions that went along with Derek Doan's leading performance for the Fightin' Chicks.
Doan stepped up throughout the game for Chickasha, putting in a 25-point performance to help his team earn the win. Doan scored 13 points in the first half and 12 points in the second half to lead the way.
The win over Capitol Hill was Chickasha's second win of the season while facing a schedule with several ranked teams. Chickasha is now 2-10 on the season.
