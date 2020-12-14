DUNCAN — A 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter is not the best scenario.
The Chickasha Fightin' Chicks faced that exact situation in Duncan on Saturday but overcame it. Trailing Lawton Eisenhower 49-35, Chickasha finished the game on a 21-4 run to pick up a 56-53 victory in the consolation championship game of the Southern Oklahoma Invitational.
Chickasha's 21-4 run to finish the game included 17-straight points that gave the team a 52-49 lead.
Sooner Boardingham (24 points) and Xavier Copeland-McFadden (18) combined to score 42 of Chickasha’s 56 points and helped spark the final rally that led to the victory. The two players combined to score 17 of the team’s 23 fourth-quarter points.
Chickasha outscored Eisenhower by 13 points in the fourth quarter, holding the Eagles to just 10 points in the period.
Eisenhower held a 43-35 lead before going on a 6-0 run to take the 14-point lead. Trailing 49-48, Boardingham scored two points to give the Fightin’ Chicks their first lead of the game at 50-49.
Chickasha was able to hold on for the victory over Eisenhower, ranked 18th in Class 5A at the time.
Chickasha looked to rally in the second quarter after finishing the first quarter with a 10-point deficit. Trailing 19-9, Boardingham scored the team’s first seven points of the second quarter, and a 7-2 scoring run brought the Fightin’ Chicks to within five points of their opponent.
Chickasha trailed 29-20 at halftime and 43-33 after three quarters, keeping their deficit at a manageable margin entering the final quarter.
Three other Chickasha players scored in the victory. Ma’lek Murphy (eight), Steven Mays (four) and Izaya Russell (two) rounded out the scoring.
Chickasha entered the tournament looking for its first win of the season and left the tournament with two victories. Chickasha’s first win of the season came against Capitol Hill on Friday.
Copeland-McFadden earned all-tournament recognition.
