The Chickasha Fightin' Chicks continued their winning ways.
Coming off of a title at Little Axe's tournament, Chickasha looked to extend its winning streak in Chickasha on Tuesday. A big fourth quarter allowed Chickasha to run away with its fourth win in a row.
The Fightin' Chicks trailed Duncan at halftime and only led by two points after three quarters. But Chickasha outscored its opponent 28-11 in the fourth quarter to capture a 62-43 victory.
The Demons jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the first quarter before Chickasha grabbed the momentum. Chickasha seemingly had a decent amount of momentum at different points of the game, but Duncan hung around until the fourth quarter.
Down 11-4, Chickasha ended the first quarter on a 10-0 run to lead 14-11. Sooner Boardingham tied the game at 11 with a 3-pointer, and he gave Chickasha the lead with another long-range shot.
But Duncan responded in the second quarter and went to the second half with a 23-22 advantage.
Chickasha scored the first five points of the second half to go up 27-23, and the Fightin' Chicks led 34-32 after three quarters. Chickasha's Xavier Copeland-McFadden broke a 32-32 tie in the third quarter, and Chickasha took control of the game from that point.
Along with scoring the final two points of the third quarter, Chickasha scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to go up eight points. Copeland-McFadden threw down a dunk to put Chickasha ahead by eight points.
As the game went on, Chickasha extended its lead before winning by 19 points.
Chickasha's trio of Copeland-McFadden, Boardingham and Ma'lek Murphy was too much for Duncan. The three players combined for 47 points in the win.
Copeland-McFadden scored 19 points in the win. Boardingham and Murphy each had 14 points.
The Fightin' Chicks have now won eight games this season. Six of those wins have come in 2022.
