The Fightin' Chicks came up with a rally.
The Chickasha boys fell behind by 13 points in the second half of Saturday's game in Chickasha. A Cache 3-pointer put the Bulldogs up 36-23 in the third quarter, but Chickasha outscored Cache 30-16 the rest of the way and picked up a 53-52 victory to end the regular season.
The Fightin' Chicks trailed by seven points after the first quarter. They also went to the second half down by eight before trailing by eight points after three quarters.
After Cache went up 36-23 in the third quarter, Chickasha's Sooner Boardingham gave the Fightin' Chicks some momentum by scoring five points in a row to get the team's deficit down to eight points.
Down eight after three quarters, Chickasha hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and outscored Cache 18-9 in the period to pick up the win.
Izaya Russell buried four triples in the win, and he hit three of Chickasha's four 3s in the fourth quarter. He scored Chickasha's first nine points of the game's final period.
Chickasha's Xavier Copeland-McFadden took over in the fourth quarter after Cache went up 50-44. He went on a solo 7-0 run that included a 3-pointer and gave the Fightin' Chicks a 51-50 advantage late in the game.
Before going up 51-50, Chickasha had not led since the first quarter.
Cache answered by scoring to go up 52-51, but its answer was not the final answer. Instead, Chickasha had the last laugh.
With Chickasha down one point, Ma'lek Murphy got help from a screen and managed to bury a shot from just inside the arc to give Chickasha another lead. That shot proved to be the game-winning shot.
Copeland-McFadden scored 15 points in the second half and ended the game with 21 points. Russell also reached double figured in the win, scoring 14 points for the Fightin' Chicks.
Chickasha now heads to the Class 4A postseason with a small string of wins. The Fightin' Chicks have won their last two games and will begin the playoffs in Tuttle on Saturday.
Girls
The Lady Chicks seemed to be in command of their game against Cache after the first half. They scored 27 points in the first half of their 45-37 loss to the Lady Bulldogs on Saturday and led by 10 at halftime.
Down 27-17 at halftime, Cache scored the first 10 points of the third quarter before Chickasha went on an 8-0 run. Brittney Grissam hit a pair of 3-pointers in the 8-0 run.
Chickasha led 35-29 at after three quarters, but Cache won the fourth quarter 16-2.
Grissam and Serenity Golightly each had 10 points for Chickasha. The Lady Chicks also got three triples from Rylie Weber.
The Lady Chicks will also begin postseason play in Tuttle on Saturday.
