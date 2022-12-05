COMANCHE — The Fightin' Chicks fought until the very end.
Chickasha could have let Comanche pull away after falling behind by double digits during Friday's game in Comanche. But the Fightin' Chicks gave themselves a chance to win.
Trailing by a point, the Fightin' Chicks got off one last shot for the chance to pick up their first win of the season. But the shot did not fall, giving Chickasha a heartbreaking 51-50 loss to their opponent.
Comanche scored the game's first two points, but Chickasha answered those points by going on a scoring run in the first quarter. Chickasha scored nine points in a row to take a 9-2 lead in the period.
The Fightin' Chicks went to the second quarter with a 14-13 advantage over their opponent. The Fightin' Chicks trailed 31-25 at halftime after a basket right before the buzzer lowered the deficit.
And it seemed like Comanche would pull away in the second half, extending that lead to double digits. But the Fightin' Chicks continued to hang around before making one last run at winning the game.
Comanche's lead went to 12 points in the third quarter, but Chickasha only trailed by six points after the period. Down 42-31, a Keeden Miller 3-pointer and Ma'lek Murphy free throws made up a 5-0 scoring run to get Chickasha's deficit down to six after three quarters.
Comanche scored the first two points of the fourth quarter before 3-pointers from Murphy and Miller sparked a 9-0 scoring run that saw Chickasha take the lead in the fourth quarter.
Colton Troup gave Chickasha a spark, and he hit a long-range shot in the fourth quarter that gave Chickasha a 50-48 advantage late in the game. But Comanche scored the final three points of the game to secure the win.
Murphy put up 18 points for Chickasha, and the Fightin' Chicks also got double-digit points from Doan.
Chickasha now sits at 0-2 on the season.
