The Chickasha Fightin' Chicks are on a win streak.
After a loss in the opening round of the MidFirst Warrior Classic in Anadarko last week, the Fightin' Chicks responded with back-to-back wins. Chickasha took down Guymon and Cache to win the consolation championship.
Following the loss, Chickasha came back and took down Guymon by 11 points. Chickasha advanced to the consolation championship game with a 53-42 win over the Tigers.
The Fightin' Chicks battled the Cache Bulldogs in their final game of the tournament and came away with a 58-44 victory over their opponent.
The first quarter against Cache featured multiple scoring runs.
Cache scored the first five points of the game before Chickasha scored the next seven points. Cache scored the next eight points and led 13-7 after the first quarter.
But Chickasha answered that 8-0 Cache run with another scoring run.
The Fightin' Chicks opened the second quarter with an 8-0 scoring run of their own to go up two points. Izaya Russell gave Chickasha leads of 15-13 and 17-15 in the second quarter, and Chickasha went to the second half with a 26-21 advantage over the Bulldogs.
Cache continued to hang around in the second half and only trailed by six points after three quarters. A 3-pointer cut Chickasha's lead to just three points in the fourth quarter, but Chickasha held on and pulled away.
Ma'lek Murphy put up 22 points for Chickasha, and he was one of three double-digit scorers. Sooner Boardingham and Rayshun Callahan each had 10 points for the Fightin' Chicks.
Girls
The Lady Chicks dominated their final game of the tournament from the beginning, beating Capitol 56-11 in the seventh-place game to end the tournament on a positive note.
Chickasha scored the game's first 18 points and allowed just two points in the second half. The Lady Chicks held a 21-2 lead after the first quarter, and they led 30-9 at halftime.
Chickasha outscored its opponent 26-2 in the second half and shut out Capitol Hill in the game's final quarter.
