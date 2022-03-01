TUTTLE — The Chickasha boys earned a postseason win.
The Fightin' Chicks competed in Class 4A regional consolation action in Tuttle on Saturday and Monday and won a regional game before seeing their season end. Chickasha's one postseason win came in the team's regional opener.
The Fightin' Chicks held on and beat Madill in an elimination game Saturday after leading by double digits in the second half. Chickasha built a 10-point lead in the third quarter before holding on for a 41-38 victory.
Chickasha's win over Madill was the program's first postseason victory since 2019.
After scoring eight points in the first quarter, Chickasha's Izaya Russell scored the first five points of the second quarter and extended the team's lead to nine points. Chickasha led 15-11 after the first quarter, and Russell's five points made the score 20-11.
Chickasha led 23-16 at halftime before going up by 10 in the third quarter. Ma'lek Murphy put Chickasha ahead by seven, and a Sooner Boardingham 3-pointer gave the Fightin' Chicks a 28-18 advantage.
But Madill came up with a run.
The Wildcats scored the next 10 points in the third quarter and brought the game to a 28-28 tie before Chickasha ended the quarter with momentum. Chickasha got five points from Boardingham and Russell and took a 33-28 lead to the game's final quarter.
But Madill still would not go away.
The Wildcats began the quarter with an 8-2 run that gave them a 36-35 lead in the game, but the Fightin' Chicks came up with an answer.
With Chickasha trailing by a point, Xavier Copeland-McFadden scored from underneath the basket to give his team the lead for good.
Russell hit four 3-pointers and had 16 points in the win. Boardingham, Murphy, Copeland-McFadden, Derek Doan and Rayshun Callahan rounded out Chickasha's scoring.
Chickasha dropped a 57-48 game to 17th-ranked Anadarko in Monday's elimination game, and they ended their season with 11 victories. Nine of their wins came in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.