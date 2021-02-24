A scoring run in the fourth quarter helped the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma women's basketball team pull away from its Sooner Athletic Conference opponent.
The Drovers led John Brown University by seven points in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's conference tournament game in Chickasha. The Drovers used a 12-0 run to go up by 19 points and advanced to the tournament semifinals with an 86-62 victory over the Golden Eagles.
The SAC used a committee to decide the seeding for the tournament, and USAO hosted the quarterfinal matchup as the higher seed. No. 3 USAO was able to host No. 6 JBU.
A dominant second-half performance from Zaria Dorsey also helped the Drovers pull away. Dorsey made 14 of her 18 shot attempts in the game and scored 25 points in the second half. She ended the game with 31 points and 17 rebounds.
It looked like the Drovers were going to run away early in the game after building a 20-point lead in the first quarter. Two points from Dorsey gave the Drovers a 23-3 lead in the period, and USAO held a 23-7 lead heading to the second quarter.
USAO scored the first four points of the second quarter to go up 27-7, but JBU ended up winning the second quarter by eight points and trailed 39-31 at halftime. USAO's Milagros Carrera put up 16 of her 20 points in the first two quarters.
USAO outscored JBU 19-17 in the third quarter to take a 58-48 advantage to the final quarter. JBU opened the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer, but the Drovers ended up with a 28-14 advantage in the period.
Kaytlen Johnson joined Dorsey and Carrera with double-digit points. She had 12 points in the win.
USAO will get to host Friday's semifinal game since seventh-seeded Langston University upset the tournament's No. 2 seed, Mid-America Christian University. USAO will host Langston.
