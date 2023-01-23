Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute in western Oklahoma, and the evening commute throughout the watch area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snowfall may produce a period of very low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&