VERDEN — The final day of the Grady County Tournament was a big one for the Dibble basketball teams.
The Dibble girls competed for the consolation title in Verden on Saturday, and the Dibble boys competed for third place. Both teams rallied from double-digit deficits in the second half, and both teams came away victorious.
Girls
Battling Alex in the consolation title game, the Lady Demons rallied to pick up a 54-53 win over the Lady Longhorns after trailing by 10 heading to the fourth quarter.
Alex finished the third quarter with five points in a row to take a 45-35 lead to the game's final period. But that was not enough to hold off the Lady Demons.
The Lady Demons scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter, tying the game at 45 on a Daliyah Fuentes basket. Fuentes scored eight of her 12 points in the final quarter.
Down 48-45 after an Alex 3-pointer, Dibble scored five points in a row and took the late lead on a Hailee Busby 3-pointer that put Dibble up 50-48.
The lead then traded hands multiple times in the quarter. Alex held leads of 51-50 and 53-52 late in the game, but the Lady Demons kept fighting.
Dibble held a 52-51 lead before going down 53-52, and the Lady Demons held the lead when it mattered most. They held the lead when the clock struck zero, and one final make helped them get it.
A missed shot attempt ended up with the ball going to the hands of Kailyn Caywood. After grabbing the rebound, Caywood put up a shot that went in and gave Dibble the lead for good.
Dibble actually held a 12-7 lead after the first quarter but had to rally from a 12-point halftime deficit in the win. Kaylei Clanton joined Fuentes in double figures.
Boys
Three double-digit scoring performances helped the Dibble Demons pick up a 53-46 win over the Verden Tigers in Saturday's third-place game.
A 4-0 start to the third quarter gave Verden a 31-19 lead in the second half, and a 3-pointer put Verden up 34-23 over the Demons. But Dibble finished the third quarter on a high note and cut its deficit to just three points entering the final quarter.
Dibble hit a 3-pointer to finish the scoring in the third quarter and finished the period on a 10-2 run to get within three points of the Tigers.
Eli Rimer's strong play helped the Demons continue their surge in the fourth quarter. Dibble scored the first seven points of the period to go ahead 40-36.
But the lead changed hands, and Verden scored the next seven points to go back on top 43-40.
In a quarter filled with scoring runs, Dibble's final scoring run proved to be the one that was too much to overcome. The Demons went on a 10-0 run to take a 50-43 lead, and that lead held up for the rest of the game.
Dibble ended the game on a 13-3 run after Verden went ahead 43-40. Rimer, Dane Carmon and Trey Ott all reached double-digit points for the Demons.
