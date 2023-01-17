VERDEN — The Dibble Demons built a lead that was big enough to survive.
Taking on the Amber-Pocasset Panthers in the opening round of the Grady County Tournament in Verden on Monday, the Demons built a 20-point halftime lead and led by 24 points in the third quarter. But the Panthers never quit and fought their way back to make it a one-score game before the Demons ended up with a 48-41 victory.
The Demons held a 16-2 advantage by the end of the first quarter, using a 12-0 run to build their lead to 14 points. Trey Green scored to give Dibble a 12-2 lead in the period, and half of those 16 points came from Eli Rimer.
And the Demons continued to grow their lead in the second quarter, making things hard for Am-Po's offense in the process. The Demons went to the second half up 28-8, and they went up 34-10 in the third quarter.
But the Panthers began to get going, making their way back in the game with a barrage of 3-pointers. Am-Po hit six 3-pointers in the second half and scored 18 of its 33 second-half points from behind the arc.
A strong scoring performance from Ian Guthrie helped the Panthers claw their way back. Guthrie hit five 3s in the second half and finished with a game-high 24 points to help the Panthers make the game close.
Am-Po made the score 41-38 and 44-41 in the fourth quarter, but the Demons were able to hold on.
Green hit a pair of free throws to put Dibble up 43-38. And after Am-Po made the score 44-41, Dane Carmon buried four free throws in a row to put the game away.
Carmon finished the game with 11 points for the Demons, second on the team behind Rimer's 15 points.
Dibble now has a spot in Friday's semifinal at approximately 8 p.m. Am-Po will play Thursday at approximately 8 p.m.
In other action from Thursday, Lexington picked up a 53-38 win over Alex, advancing to a Friday semifinal at approximately 5:20 p.m. Alex will play at approximately 5:20 p.m. Thursday.
