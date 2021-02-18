The Cyril Lady Pirates sailed to a district tournament title.
After earning a first-round bye in the district tournament, the Lady Pirates took on the Paoli Lady Pugs in Cyril on Saturday and rolled to a victory in the Class B postseason. The ninth-ranked Lady Pirates defeated the Lady Pugs by a score of 83-8.
Paoli never scored more than four points in a quarter and did not score any points in the first quarter.
While not giving up more than four points in a quarter, Cyril scored at least 22 points in each of the first three quarters and scored 13 points in the final quarter.
Cyril opened the game with a 26-0 scoring run, outscoring Paoli 22-0 in the first quarter. Paoli finally scored its first two points in the second quarter before Cyril ended the half with 19 points in a row to lead 45-2 at halftime.
The Lady Pirates scored the first 24 points of the second half, extending their run to 43-0 and making the score 69-2. They held a 70-4 lead after three quarters.
Going along with the theme throughout the game, Cyril ended the game on a 9-0 scoring run.
Cyril's Payge Miller scored 21 points to lead all scorers. Cyril's Gabby Row was the only other player to reach double figures, ending the game with 15 points.
Sasakwa will be Cyril's first regional tournament opponent, and the two teams will play at 6 p.m. Saturday. Cyril and Sasakwa will play at Sasakwa before playing at Varnum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.