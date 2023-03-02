OKLAHOMA CITY — The Cyril Lady Pirates battled until the very end.
Entering the Class A postseason as the sixth-ranked team in the class, Cyril found a way to advance to the state tournament in Oklahoma City. And the Lady Pirates fought hard in OKC, coming up just short in the state quarterfinals to end a season that saw Cyril win 24 games.
Cyril’s season came to an end with a 60-55 loss to No. 7 Okarche in a game that was a back-and-forth affair. Okarche was Cyril’s fourth game in a row against a ranked opponent.
Run to state
Leading up to the game against Okarche, Cyril captured a district title and a regional title. The Lady Pirates defeated 10th-ranked Canute in a regional title game that saw Cyril’s Bradi Harman score 40 points.
The Lady Pirates also battled second-ranked Caddo and took the Lady Bruins down to the wire before losing by just two points in the area tournament championship game.
And as top teams do, Cyril found a way to bounce back.
The Lady had to face the Canute Trojanettes a second time in a short amount of time in the area consolation championship game and used a quick start to hold on for another victory. The Lady Pirates outscored Canute 24-8 in the first quarter and held on for a 47-42 victory to secure a state spot.
State
The back-and-forth affair with Okarche started early in the game as the two teams exchanged leads in the first quarter. A Whitney McHugh 3-pointer gave the Lady Pirates a 5-4 lead in the first quarter, and Cyril held the lead until late in the first half.
A Hadley Gibson basket put Cyril up six in the first quarter before the Lady Pirates led by three after the period. And the Lady Pirates nearly went up double digits in the second quarter.
A mini 5-0 scoring run, capped off by a Kenna McLemore 3-pointer, gave the Lady Pirates a 23-15 advantage in the period before foul trouble struck, and Okarche made a run of its own. Okarche ended the half on a 17-4 run and led 32-27 at halftime.
Okarche went up double digits in the third quarter, taking an 11-point lead in the period.
But Cyril senior Bradi Harman put the Lady Pirates on her back, scoring 21 of the team’s 28 second-half points. She went on a solo 9-0 run in the third quarter that got Cyril’s deficit down to two in the third quarter, and she cut the deficit to just one by the end of the period.
In a battle between two teams that seemed pretty even throughout the game, Cyril only trailed 42-41 after the third quarter. The Lady Pirates kept fighting and tied the game in the fourth quarter, but Okarch was able to hold on for the win.
Harman dropped 31 points in the loss to Okarche, shooting 11 of 19 from the field and hitting nine free throws on 11 attempts. She also played the entire second half with four fouls.
Cyril ended its season with a 24-5 record on the season.
