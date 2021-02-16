The Cyril basketball teams are unbeaten in the postseason.
Entering the playoffs ranked in Class B, the Cyril girls and boys each avoided elimination games and clinched regional spots by earning first-round byes. Both teams also captured district tournament titles.
Because of the weather conditions across the state, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association moved the regional tournaments back from Thursday, Friday and Saturday to Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.
The two Cyril teams will compete at Sasakwa before moving to Varnum.
Girls
The Lady Pirates entered the postseason ranked ninth in Class B and picked up a dominant win in the district title game, holding Paoli to single digits in the win. The Lady Pirates claimed the district title with an 83-8 victory and will play Sasakwa in their next playoff game.
Boys
The Cyril boys entered the postseason ranked ninth in the class and also picked up a dominant victory in the district title game.
Cyril also met Paoli in the district title game and avoided a playoff loss to the Pugs. The Pirates defeated the Pugs by a score of 73-29.
Sasakwa will be Cyril's next opponent.
