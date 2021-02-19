The Cyril boys recently rolled to a district tournament title.
Class B No. 9 Cyril received a bye in the district tournament and took on Paoli in Cyril last week. The Pirates won three of the four quarters by double digits and rolled to a 73-29 victory over the Pugs on Saturday to win the title.
The Pirates had multiple long scoring runs in the game, including a 13-0 run in the first quarter that gave them a 16-2 lead over the Pugs. Cyril went to the second quarter with an 18-6 advantage and outscored Paoli by 30 points in the second quarter.
Cyril scored the first 15 points of the second quarter before Paoli scored its only two points of the period. The Pirates ended the half on a 17-0 run and went to the second half up by a score of 50-8.
The Pirates scored the first four points of the second half to extend their run to 21-0 and eventually took a 59-24 lead to the final quarter. Cyril scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter before winning by 44 points.
Two Cyril players scored double-digit points in the win. Kole Carlson led the way with 15 points.
Cyril will play 15th-ranked Sasakwa at 8 p.m. Saturday. The two teams will play as Sasakwa and will eventually move to Varnum.
