The Cyril Pirates are heading back to state.
Cyril failed to advance to the Class A state tournament in 2020 after making it to state three seasons in a row, but the Pirates advanced to the Class B state tournament this season. Class B No. 9 Cyril secured its state spot with a 54-32 win over 19th-ranked Buffalo Valley in the Area IV consolation championship game.
The Pirates enter the state tournament with a 5-1 playoff record, winning five games by double digits during their playoff run. The Pirates fell to No. 1 Varnum in the regional tournament championship game and had to make their way through the consolation bracket.
The Pirates began their run at area with a 69-50 win over Stringtown. They advanced to the consolation championship game with a 62-39 win over eighth-ranked Battiest.
Prior to the area tournament, Cyril defeated Paoli 73-29 to win the district title. The Pirates also defeated 15th-ranked Sasakwa 89-40 during the regional tournament.
Cyril's will take on No. 4 Lomega at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City will host every game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.