Saturday was a good night for Chickasha basketball.
Chickasha hit the road and went to Clinton for a doubleheader, and the two teams ended their nights on positive notes. Both the Chickasha girls and boys won Saturday's games to complete the sweep of the Lady Reds and Red Tornadoes.
Three double-digit scoring performances helped the Lady Chicks pick up a 54-46 victory in the first game of the evening. The Chickasha boys got a dominant individual performance and earned a 46-35 victory in the second game.
Girls
The Lady Chicks opened their game with a 6-0 scoring run and never trailed in their win over the Lady Reds.
Chickasha led 11-5 after the first quarter, and its lead ballooned to double digits in the second quarter. Serenity Golightly scored five points in a row during a 9-0 Chickasha run to put the team up 11.
Chickasha's 9-0 run put the team ahead 26-13, and the Lady Chicks went to the second half up 26-16 over their opponent. Chickasha's lead grew to 18 points in the third quarter after a 7-0 run gave the team a 42-24 lead, and the Lady Chicks were able to keep Clinton behind the entire way.
Chickasha's trio of Golightly, Mea Ginn and Leighanne Eaton combined to score 46 of the team's 54 points. The Lady Chicks picked up 17 points from Ginn, 16 points from Golightly and 13 points from Eaton.
Chickasha is 8-12 this season.
Boys
One Chickasha player ended up not too far behind Clinton's final total as a team.
Ma'lek Murphy began scoring in the second quarter, and Clinton could not find a way to stop him for the majority of the evening. Murphy put up 10 points in the second quarter and 21 points in the second half to finish with 31 points in the game.
Chickasha trailed 13-7 after the first quarter after leading 6-5, and it took the lead back in the second quarter. Cecil Robinson and Brikk Hodges handled Chickasha's scoring in the first quarter.
With Clinton leading 15-11 in the second quarter, Murphy hit a pair of 3-pointers in a 6-0 run to put the Fightin' Chicks up 17-15. The game was a 19-19 deadlock entering the second half.
Chickasha's Ray'Shun Callahan opened the scoring in the second half with a 3-pointer before Clinton answered with a long-range shot. Murphy then went on a solo 9-0 run to put Chickasha up nine in the period.
Chickasha led by seven after three quarters, but Clinton got that deficit down to just two in the final quarter. Chickasha outscored Clinton 11-2 after Clinton scored to make the score 35-33 in the fourth quarter.
Chickasha is now 4-16 on the season after the win.
