The Chickasha basketball teams returned to action.
Chickasha returned from break by taking on a couple of ranked teams in Chickasha on Tuesday. The two teams hosted a pair of Kingfisher teams ranked in the top 10 of Class 4A.
Both teams hung around for a little while before Kingfisher pulled away. The Kingfisher girls earned a 50-28 victory, and the Kingfisher boys earned a 73-33 victory.
Girls
The Lady Chicks faced a Kingfisher team ranked eighth in Class 4A and only faced a single-digit deficit at halftime after winning the second quarter 10-9.
Chickasha's Rylie Weber scored two points to tie the game at two in the first quarter, but Kingfisher responded with a 10-0 run. Weber broke the string of points by scoring again, and Chickasha went to the second quarter down 14-4.
Chickasha continued to fight in the second quarter, even with Kingfisher going on a 5-0 run to push its lead to 15 points. That was when Kameron Crutchfield went on a solo 6-0 run, hitting a pair of 3-pointers to cut Chickasha's deficit to just nine points.
Justice Miracle scored the final two points of the half, making Chickasha's deficit just nine points at halftime. Kingfisher pulled away in the third quarter, opening the second half with a 10-0 scoring run.
Seven different Chickasha players scored in the loss. Crutchfield's six points lead the way, followed by five points from Serenity Golightly.
The Lady Chicks enter Anadarko's tournament with a record of 3-6.
Boys
The Chickasha boys came out and gave top-ranked Kingfisher a challenge in the first quarter.
A Keeden Miller 3-pointer put Chickasha ahead 5-4 in the first quarter and started a 5-0 run that gave Chickasha a 7-4 lead over the Yellowjackets.
Kingfisher went on a 5-0 run to go up 9-7 before a Derek Doan basket tied the game. Chickasha only trailed by two points, 13-11, after the first quarter.
But Kingfisher turned up the pressure in the second quarter and pulled away for the win.
Ma'lek Murphy scored a majority of the points for the Fightin' Chicks. He managed to score 21 of the team's 33 points.
The Chickasha boys now have to face Anadarko's tournament. They are 1-8 on the season.
