The Chickasha basketball teams continued their seasons Friday.
The Chickasha Lady Chicks managed to win their first game of the season Friday in Chickasha, beating the Bethany Lady Bronchos. The Chickasha boys fell to Bethany in the second game of the evening.
The Lady Chicks and Lady Bronchos competed in a battle of unranked teams in Class 4A. The Lady Chicks were looking to bounce back from a loss to Noble, and the Lady Bronchos were looking to bounce back from a loss to Casady.
The Lady Chicks moved to 1-1 through two games with a 49-42 win over the Lady Bronchos.
The Chickasha boys hosted a ranked Bethany team. The Bronchos are ranked fourth in Class 4A.
Both teams entered the matchup with identical 0-1 records. Chickasha fell to 0-2 on the season with a 75-41 loss.
Barring scheduling changes, Chickasha will play at Newcastle on Tuesday.
