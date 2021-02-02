The Chickasha basketball teams split a doubleheader.
Chickasha took on Elk City in Chickasha on Tuesday, and the boys survived each Elk City surge to pick up a 74-65 victory. The Lady Chicks never trailed through the first three quarters but fell by seven points, 47-40.
Boys
Xavier Copeland-McFadden (24 points), Ma’lek Murphy (20), Sooner Boardingham (13) and Cade Rayburn (10) all scored in double figures, combining for 67 of the team’s 74 points in the victory.
Copeland-McFadden and Boardingham led the Fightin’ Chicks in an explosive first quarter for the two offenses, combining for 20 points and four 3-pointers in the period. Both players scored 10 points in the first quarter.
Chickasha finished the first quarter on a 7-2 run to lead 25-19 after one quarter. Boardingham hit two triples during that run and scored all seven of those points.
The Fightin’ Chicks extended their lead to double digits in the second quarter, going up 35-24 after another basket from Copeland-McFadden. Copeland-McFadden scored seven points in the quarter to finish the half with 17 points.
Chickasha led Elk City 40-32 at halftime.
Chickasha saw Elk City erase a double-digit deficit and take a brief lead in the third quarter.
Chickasha held a 48-36 advantage in the third quarter, and that was when Elk City made its run to take the lead. The team scored the next 13 points to go up 49-48 before Murphy scored to give Chickasha a 50-49 lead.
The Fightin' Chicks led 50-49 after three quarters and went up double digits in the fourth quarter. But Chickasha's opponent continued to hang around.
Trailing 62-51, Elk City went on a 7-0 run to get within four points. Down 70-60, the team was able to get within five points.
But Rayburn put an end to Elk City's momentum, burying his second triple to give Chickasha a 73-65 lead.
Girls
Leading 8-4 after the first quarter, Chickasha built a 12-4 lead in the second quarter. Elk City went on an 11-3 run to tie the game at 15, but Chickasha led 21-15 at halftime after finishing the half on a 6-0 run.
Chickasha lost the third quarter 10-7 but still held a 28-25 lead after three quarters.
The Lady Chicks led 36-33 in the fourth quarter, and that was when the Elkettes went on an 8-0 run to go up by five. Serenity Golightly snapped the scoreless stretch for Chickasha, but the Lady Chicks could not catch up.
Golightly had 18 points for the Lady Chicks.
