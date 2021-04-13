There is a new leader at the helm of girls basketball in Chickasha.
The Chickasha Board of Education held a meeting Monday and approved the hiring of a new basketball coach after returning from executive session. Jace Johnson is the coach who will lead the Lady Chicks going forward.
Chickasha Public Schools released a press release about the hiring of Johnson. According to the release, Johnson has coached at multiple schools and comes to Chickasha after coaching at Holdenville.
Holdenville won multiple playoff games during Johnson's time with the program. The Lady Wolverines finished last season ranked 19th in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's Class 3A poll.
Johnson released a statement about being named the program's new head coach. He is looking forward to his experience.
“We are incredibly excited for the opportunity to help build the Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks girls basketball team into one of the premier girls basketball programs in the state of Oklahoma. We truly believe that with a great deal of effort from our student-athletes and staff, we can create a program that the school and community will be extremely proud of for years to come,” Johnson said in the statement that appeared in the release.
He also mentioned the philosophy he wants his teams to bring to the court.
9“We believe in putting pressure on our opponents on both ends of the floor. That starts with quality fundamentals and an extensive understanding of the game of basketball along with creating a mindset in which we are the aggressor at all times on the court," Johnson said in his statement.
Johnson replaces Carol Craven at the helm of the program. Craven took the reins in 2019, improving the team's win total and winning a playoff game in back-to-back seasons.
Before Craven's arrival in 2019, the Lady Chicks had not won a playoff game since 2017.
