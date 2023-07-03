A former Fightin' Chick is making moves in the ranks of Division I men’s basketball.
Texas Tech University recently announced that Chickasha graduate Chris Nottingham will be on the staff, releasing a press release to announce the hiring of Nottingham last week. Nottingham joins a staff that a brand new head coach will lead going forward after the Red Raiders previously hired Grant McCasland to lead the program.
As for Nottingham, the university announced that he will serve as video coordinator for the Red Raiders going forward.
Nottingham played basketball during his time in Chickasha and graduated from Chickasha in 2016. After Chickasha, Nottingham spent time around Baylor’s men’s basketball program, both as a manager and as a graduate assistant for head coach Scott Drew and the Bears.
McCasland got hired at Texas Tech after spending six seasons at the Univeristy of North Texas, where he put together a 135-65 record with the Mean Green. He was a head coach at Arkansas State University before heading to North Texas.
In the press release that announced Nottingham’s hiring, McCasland had glowing things to say about the new hire.
“Chris really understands how to help our staff through video," McCasland said about Nottingham in the press release.
McCasland added that Nottingham's feel for the game and understanding of the game separated him and will help the team going forward.
