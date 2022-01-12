The Chickasha girls won their second game in a row.
The Lady Chicks played their first game in Chickasha since early December on Tuesday. Following a win to close out Anadarko's tournament, Chickasha picked up a 41-24 win over the Newcastle Lady Racers.
Chickasha only trailed one time during the win, falling behind 4-2 after a Newcastle basket. But Rylie Weber buried a triple that put Chickasha ahead 5-4, and the Lady Chicks never trailed again.
Chickasha finished the first quarter on a 5-0 scoring run and led 7-4 after the quarter. And Chickasha's string of unanswered points was not over at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Chicks expanded their run to 7-0 by scoring the first two points of the second quarter. Newcastle scored to make the score 9-6, but the Lady Racers did not score the rest of the half.
The Lady Chicks scored the final six points of the half to lead 15-6 at halftime. And Chickasha also expanded that 6-0 run after halftime.
The Lady Chicks went up double digits on a Kameron Crutchfield basket in the third quarter. The Lady Chicks scored the first six points of the second half to complete a 12-0 run that gave the team a 15-point lead over the Lady Racers.
The Lady Chicks matched their first-half point total in the third quarter and led 30-13 after three quarters.
After starting the second half with a basket, Crutchfield hit the game's final basket. Her 3-pointer made the score 41-24.
The Lady Chicks got 11 points from Leighanne Eaton in the win. Serenity Golightly added nine points, and Crutchfield added seven points in the win.
Weber, Madison McDaniel and Brittney Grissam rounded out the scoring for the Lady Chicks.
The win over Newcastle was Chickasha's third win of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.