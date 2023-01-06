EDITOR'S NOTE: This story might be online only.
ANADARKO — The Lady Chicks opened tournament play with a win.
The Chickasha girls opened their run in the MidFirst Warrior Classic in Anadarko on Thursday, battling a Guymon ranked team ranked 18th in Class 5A. The Lady Chicks held a slim lead in the fourth quarter and held off the Lady Tigers to pick up a 40-35 victory.
Both teams had trouble creating separation for the majority of the game. The biggest lead of the game belonged to Chickasha after the Lady Chicks went on a 5-0 run to go up seven points in the fourth quarter.
That 5-0 run was a solo 5-0 run from freshman Mea Ginn, who scored from inside the arc before burying a triple to give Chickasha a 36-29 advantage over the Lady Tigers.
Guymon clawed its way back, going on a 6-0 run to climb within one of the Lady Chicks. But Chickasha did not give up its lead, even expanding on it to finish the game.
Baskets from Rylie Weber and Kameron Crutchfield completed the scoring with a 4-0 run for the Lady Chicks.
Chickasha managed to build a small lead in the first quarter. Leighanne Eaton scored five points in a row to put Chickasha up 5-2, and a Serenity Golightly 3-pointer put Chickasha up 8-4.
Chickasha and Guymon were even at nine after one quarter, and Chickasha held a small 19-18 advantage heading to the game's second half.
Chickasha fell behind in the third quarter before eventually growing its halftime lead by the end of the period. The Lady Chicks scored the final four points of the third quarter and led by five heading to the fourth quarter.
Chickasha got double-digit scoring performances from Ginn and Golightly. Ginn ended up with 12 points for Chickasha, and Golightly had 11 for the Lady Chicks.
Eaton, Weber, Crutchfield, Addison Ferguson and Madison McDaniel all put points on the board as well.
The Lady Chicks are 4-6 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.