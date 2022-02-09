The Lady Chicks got back on the winning track.
The Chickasha girls came back from a close loss in Elk City on Monday and picked up a blowout victory in Chickasha on Tuesday. The Lady Chicks held Elgin to just nine points in the second half and ran away with a 54-23 victory over the Lady Owls.
Chickasha went to the second half with a 24-14 advantage and outscored Elgin 30-9 in the final two quarters. Elgin made just one shot from the field in the second half, and seven of their nine points came from free throws.
Elgin never held a lead in the game, only tying the game a pair of times in the first quarter. Once Leighanne Eaton gave Chickasha a 6-4 lead, the Lady Chicks never even let Elgin tie the game again.
Chickasha scored six points in a row after Elgin tied the game at four in the first quarter, and it finished the quarter on an 11-2 run after that point to lead 15-6.
Rylie Weber extended Chickasha's lead to double digits in the second quarter, making the score 17-6 with a basket. Chickasha extended its lead to 12 in the second quarter before leading by 10 at halftime.
A 10-0 run in the third quarter helped Chickasha completely blow the game open. Kameron Crutchfield hit a pair of long-range shots in that run, making the score 31-15 and 36-15 with those makes.
The Lady Chicks led by 19 points after three quarters and went to the final quarter up 36-17.
Serenity Golightly buried a pair of triples in the fourth quarter and scored 10 points in the period. Chickasha finished the game by outscoring Elgin 18-6 in the fourth quarter.
Chickasha got 40 points from a trio of players.
Golightly had 17 points for Chickasha. Eaton ended the game with 12 points, and Crutchfield had 11 points.
Brittney Grissam, Kazia Miller and Weber also scored for the Lady Chicks.
