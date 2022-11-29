The Lady Chicks weathered the storm.
Leading by double digits after three quarters, Chickasha faced a Noble rally that saw the Lady Bears tie the game and have several chances to win the game on the final possession of regulation. But the Lady Chicks took advantage of Noble’s missed opportunities.
Chickasha outscored Noble 12-9 during the overtime period and picked up a season-opening 69-66 victory in Chickasha on Tuesday to put the team at 1-0 on the young season.
“I’m extremely proud of the way we finished the game. When we gave up a big lead like we did in the fourth quarter, our kids showed a lot of maturity to finish the game in overtime,” head coach Jace Johnson said. "We talk about finding a way to win when the game gets tough, [and] our kids did exactly that.”
Four double-digit scoring performances led the Lady Chicks in what turned out to be a balanced effort.
The four double-digit scorers also combined to score all 12 of Chickasha’s points in the overtime period, led by six points from Leighanne Eaton. The Lady Chicks also got points from Mea Ginn, Serenity Golightly and Kameron Crutchfield to help secure the win.
Chickasha never trailed in overtime and started the extra period on a 5-0 run. Ginn and Eaton combined to score those five points, and Chickasha was able to hang on from there.
A trio of Chickasha triples helped the Lady Chicks build a lead in the first quarter, including Serenity Golightly's 3-pointer to start the scoring in the game. Rylie Weber and Kameron Crutchfield also hit triples in the quarter.
Chickasha nearly built a double-digit lead in the first quarter before doing so in the second quarter. Madison McDaniel gave the Lady Chicks a 15-6 advantage before the team went to the second quarter up 17-10.
Eaton scored the first six Chickasha points of the second quarter and helped keep Chickasha stable as Noble hung around. The Lady Chicks then went on a 6-0 run to grab a 27-17 lead in the period.
Chickasha built its lead to 12 points in the first half after a Ginn triple made the score 30-18. The Lady Chicks went to halftime up 35-24 after McDaniel grabbed a rebound and beat the buzzer to score two more points.
Chickasha's lead grew to 13 in the third quarter before settling at 11 after three quarters.
Out of the four double-digit scorers, it was Eaton who led the way with 20 points. Chickasha also got 14 points from Ginn, 12 points from Golightly and 11 points from Crutchfield.
McDaniel, Weber and Kayleigh Terry also scored for the Lady Chicks.
Boys
The Chickasha boys opened up the season with a loss to the Bears.
Despite the loss, Chickasha got a pair of double-digit scoring performances. Derek Doan and Ma'lek Murphy reached double-digit points for the Fightin' Chicks.
Chickasha also got points from Keeden Miller and Cecil Robinson.
