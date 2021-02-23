SEMINOLE — The Chickasha girls were a tough test for Seminole in a Class 4A district.
The Lady Chicks traveled to Seminole for their postseason opener against the Lady Chieftains on Monday and held a lead after each of the first two quarters. Chickasha and Seminole were even after three quarters, but the Lady Chieftains pulled away in the fourth quarter and picked up a 58-46 victory.
Chickasha held a 41-38 lead late in the third quarter, but a Seminole 3-pointer at the buzzer tied the game and sent the Lady Chieftains to the final period with momentum. Seminole outscored Chickasha 17-5 in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Chicks found themselves in a 10-5 hole in the first quarter but used an 8-0 run to go up by three points. Lexi Albright and Serenity Golightly scored from long range in a 6-2 run to end the first quarter, and those 3s helped give the Lady Chicks a 19-15 lead after the first quarter.
Chickasha's long-range shooting helped the team go to halftime with a lead. Eighteen of Chickasha's 30 first-half points came from beyond the arc.
Golightly started the scoring in the second quarter, hitting a 3-pointer to extend the team's run to 9-2 and make the score 22-15. Seminole went on an 8-0 run to go up 23-22, but Albright buried a triple to give the Lady Chicks the lead again.
Chickasha went to halftime with a 30-26 advantage over its opponent. Chickasha held a 39-35 lead in the third quarter after another Albright 3-pointer, but Seminole finished the quarter on a 6-2 run to tie the game.
Albright ended the game with four 3-pointers and 16 points for Chickasha. Golightly added 11 points for the Lady Chicks. Leighanne Eaton, Chloee Steelman, Lana James and Madison McDaniel completed the scoring for Chickasha.
The Lady Chicks will play the loser of Tuesday's game between fifth-ranked Fort Gibson and Bethany on Thursday. The game will start at 1 p.m. and will take place at Seminole.
