ANADARKO — The Lady Chicks continued to compete.
Despite facing a 25-point halftime deficit against an Anadarko team ranked eighth in Class 4A last week, Chickasha continued to fight during Friday's game in Anadarko. In a 54-26 loss to the Lady Warriors, the Lady Chicks only lost the second half by three points.
Chickasha scored 21 points in the second half after scoring just five points in the first half.
Anadarko jumped out to a 10-0 lead before Rylie Weber got Chickasha on the scoreboard. Brittney Grissam added a point in the first quarter, and Anadarko led 16-3 after the period.
The Lady Warriors led 30-5 at halftime, and Leighanne Eaton scored Chickasha's only two points of the second quarter. She hit a pair of free throws in the quarter.
But Chickasha's offense picked up in the second half.
The Lady Chicks outscored their first-half point total in the third quarter and fourth quarter. The Lady Chicks scored nine points in the third quarter and 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Eaton scored four of her eight points in the third quarter, and Serenity Golightly started her scoring output in the quarter. She scored three points in the third quarter and scored all nine of her points in the second half.
Chickasha trailed 41-14 after the game's first three quarters.
After scoring the final three points of the third quarter, Chickasha scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to complete a 7-0 scoring run. Eaton and Weber combined for the first four points of the fourth quarter, and Golightly finished the scoring in the third quarter with her long-range shot.
Chickasha is now on a brief break and will return in January. The Lady Chicks will be on the road against Kingfisher on Jan. 4. Kingfisher is another ranked team on Chickasha's schedule.
