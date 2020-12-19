After playing Class 4A No. 1 Anadarko on Tuesday, the Chickasha girls faced another team ranked in the top 10 later in the week.
The Lady Chicks stayed close with Class 4A No. 8 Kingfisher in Chickasha on Friday and trailed by just five points at halftime. Chickasha’s defense caused trouble throughout the game, but the Lady Chicks fell to their opponent in a 38-25 game.
Rylie Weber got the Lady Chicks off to a 3-0 start with a 3-pointer, but Chickasha’s opponent responded with a 7-0 scoring run to go up 7-3. The Lady Chicks finished the quarter on a 4-0 run and went to the second quarter in a 7-7 tie.
Lexi Albright scored all six of her points in the second quarter and was Chickasha’s only scorer in the period. All six of her points came from behind the arc.
Albright’s first 3-pointer gave Chickasha a 10-9 lead over its opponent. Her second 3-pointer tied the game at 13.
Kingfisher scored the final five points of the half and led 18-13 at halftime. Kingfisher built its scoring run to 7-0 after scoring the first two points of the second half.
Chickasha did not go away and got a 3-pointer from Brittney Grissam to climb within four points in the third quarter. But Kingfisher was able to go the fourth quarter with a 26-18 lead and was able to build on that lead in the fourth quarter.
Along with Albright, Grissam and Serenity Golightly each had six points in the loss. Weber had four points for the Lady Chicks, and Leighanne Eaton ended the game with three points.
Chickasha fell to 3-5 on the season and is off until January.
