The Fightin' Chicks held on and completed a sweep.
Following the Chickasha girls' win over the Elgin Lady Owls in Chickasha on Tuesday, it was the boys' turn. Following a heartbreaking loss to Elk City on Monday, Chickasha was on the other side of a close game the following night.
The Fightin' Chicks held a 10-point lead at halftime and won by two after Elgin took the lead in the second half. Chickasha managed to put together a 40-38 victory over its opponent.
Trailing 11-8 in the first quarter, Chickasha scored the final five points of the period. After a basket from Ma'lek Murphy, Izaya Russell buried his second 3-pointer and gave Chickasha a 13-11 advantage.
That 5-0 run to end the first quarter grew larger in the second quarter. The Fightin' Chicks scored the first seven points of the second quarter to make their scoring run 12-0.
But Elgin clawed its way back just like it did in the second half. The Owls scored five points in a row to get the deficit down to four points, but Chickasha put together another run to end the second quarter.
Following a basket by Xavier Copeland-McFadden, Murphy scored the next four points and put Chickasha up 26-16. That score remained the same entering halftime.
And despite only scoring 14 points in the second half, the Fightin' Chicks were able to pick up the victory.
Elgin managed to take the lead in the third quarter, and the two teams went to the fourth quarter tied at 33. Elgin grabbed a 35-33 lead in the fourth quarter.
Russell tied the game at 35, and Murphy hit a free throw to give Chickasha the lead.
Sooner Boardingham scored Chickasha's final four points of the game. Elgin had one last offensive possession, but the Owls could not score.
Boardingham had 14 points for Chickasha, and Murphy finished the game with 12 points. Russell, Copeland-McFadden and Rayshun Callahan rounded out the scoring.
