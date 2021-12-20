ANADARKO — The Fightin' Chicks did not make things easy.
Despite a 10-point margin at the end of the game, the Chickasha boys kept their meeting with Anadarko close throughout the game. The Fightin' Chicks were ahead in Friday's game, grabbing a third-quarter advantage before dropping a 42-32 game in Anadarko on Friday.
Anadarko entered the game ranked 20th in Class 4A.
Trailing 10-5 after the first quarter, Chickasha won the second quarter 9-5 to get within a point at halftime. After Anadarko went ahead 12-5 in the second quarter, Xavier Copeland-McFadden scored four points in a row to make the score 12-9.
The Fightin' Chicks finished the first half with momentum after Anadarko went ahead 15-9. Chickasha's Ma'lek Murphy scored the final five points of the first half, making the score 15-14 at halftime.
And Chickasha built on that momentum in the third quarter, scoring the first eight points of the second half to complete a 13-0 scoring run that put the Fightin' Chicks ahead by seven points.
Chickasha's Derek Doan scored the first two points of the second half and gave Chickasha a 16-15 advantage over Anadarko. Copeland-McFadden then scored six points in a row to give the team a 22-15 lead over Anadarko.
Copeland-McFadden ended the game with 15 points for Chickasha. He scored nine of his 15 points in the third quarter.
But the Warriors came back and took back the lead by the end of the third quarter. Chickasha trailed 28-27 after the game's first three quarters.
Anadarko scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to go up eight points. The Fightin' Chicks were unable to take another lead in the game.
The Fightin' Chicks return to play Jan. 4. Chickasha will travel to Kingfisher and will play a Kingfisher team ranked in Class 4A.
