The Fightin' Chicks fought hard.
Taking on an Anadarko team ranked 17th in Class 4A last week, Chickasha was close after the first quarter. Three of the four quarters were close, but a 27-6 second quarter propelled Anadarko to a 52-24 victory over the Fightin' Chicks.
Outside of being outscored by 21 in the second quarter, Chickasha only got outscored by seven points in the other three quarters combined. The Fightin' Chicks even won the fourth quarter by a score of 7-6, showing they continued to fight as the game came to an end.
Chickasha only trailed by five points after the first quarter, getting baskets from Brikk Hodges and Derek Doan in the period. Doan then scored all six of Chickasha's points in the second quarter before eventually finishing as Chickasha's only player in double figures.
Chickasha only got outscored by three points in the third quarter before winning the fourth quarter. The team scored seven points in the quarter, getting all four of Ma'lek Murphy's points and a Ray'Shun Callahan 3-pointer.
Chickasha trailed 46-17 after three quarters.
Callahan buried another triple in the final quarter to complete his scoring. Doan and Keeden Miller also scored in the final quarter for the Fightin' Chicks.
Doan ended up scoring 10 points for the Fightin' Chicks, and Chickasha now enters the break before coming back in January. Chickasha enters the break with a 1-7 record on the season.
