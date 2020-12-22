Going up against a No. 1 team is not easy.
The Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks had to play Class 4A No.1 Kingfisher in Chickasha on Tuesday. The Yellowjackets lived up to their ranking, scoring the game’s first 20 points en route to a 91-38 victory over the Fightin’ Chicks.
With Chickasha facing a 20-0 deficit in the first quarter, Ma’lek Murphy finally got the Fightin’ Chicks on the scoreboard. He scored Chickasha’s first five points of the game.
One of Chickasha’s most positive stretches of the game came with the team down 22-2. Sooner Boardingham hit two 3-pointers in a 9-3 run that brought the team within 14 points of the Yellowjackets.
Kingfisher took a 28-11 lead to the second quarter. The Fightin’ Chicks went on a small 5-0 run in the second quarter to get within 15 points, but Kingfisher ended the first half on an 18-3 run to make the score 51-21 at halftime.
The Yellowjackets won the second half 40-17.
Boardingham ended up leading the Fightin’ Chicks in scoring, finishing the game with 19 points. He scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half of the loss.
Murphy almost reached double figures for Chickasha, finishing the game with nine points. Xavier Copeland-McFadden’s six points, Cade Rayburn’s three points and Izaya Russell’s one point completed the scoring for Chickasha.
The loss to Kingfisher dropped Chickasha to 2-6 on the season. The Fightin’ Chicks are off until January.
