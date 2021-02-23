SEMINOLE — The Chickasha Fightin' Chicks put together a fast start in their Class 4A postseason opener but fell to the Seminole Chieftains.
The Fightin' Chicks looked like they might run away early after jumping out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter. But Seminole worked its way back and pulled away during Monday's game in Seminole, defeating Chickasha by a score of 61-45.
Xavier Copeland-McFadden and Ma'lek Murphy helped carry the Fightin' Chicks to a halftime lead, combining to score 27 of the team's 32 first-half points. Sooner Boardingham had the other five points.
Boardingham gave the Fightin' Chicks a double-digit lead in the first quarter, scoring two points to give his team a 17-6 advantage over the Chieftains. Chickasha went to the second quarter with a 19-9 advantage over its opponent.
Copeland-McFadden and Murphy combined to score all 13 second-quarter points for Chickasha. Seminole got back within single digits in the second quarter and only trailed by four points at halftime.
Chickasha went to the second half with a 32-28 lead over Seminole.
Seminole's first lead since the first quarter came when a 3-pointer put the Chieftains up 35-34 in the third quarter. Chickasha took a 36-35 lead before Seminole finished the third quarter on a 7-0 run and led 42-36 after three quarters.
Copeland-McFadden and Murphy combined to score 31 of the team's 45 points. Copeland-McFadden put up 19 points in the loss, and Murphy put up 12 points for the Fightin' Chicks. Boardingham, Izaya Russell and Ryder Choat also scored for Chickasha.
Chickasha will play 18th-ranked Bethany on Thursday. That game will take place in Seminole and will follow the 1 p.m. game.
