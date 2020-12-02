Jack Hankins' first game leading the Chickasha Fightin' Chicks came down to the wire.
Xavier Copeland-McFadden and Sooner Boardingham combined for 40 points against the Noble Bears on Tuesday. In the end, the Fightin' Chicks came up just short in their season opener in Chickasha, losing to the Bears by a score of 59-55.
Copeland-McFadden scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half and helped the team rally from a 23-17 halftime deficit in the third quarter. Two of his 25 points gave Chickasha a 27-26 lead over Noble in the period.
Chickasha opened the second half on a 15-4 run to take a 32-27 lead over Noble, but the Bears answered with an 11-0 run to go back up by six points. Copeland-McFadden ended the scoring run, but Chickasha trailed 41-35 after three quarters.
The Fightin' Chicks continued to hang around in the fourth quarter, tying the game at 45. Chickasha only trailed by two points late in the game, but two free throws from Noble gave the Bears a 59-55 lead to complete the scoring.
Boardingham joined Copeland-McFadden in double figures, finishing with 15 points in the loss. Ma'lek Murphy, Izaya Russell and Steven Mays also scored for Chickasha.
Chickasha's next scheduled game will be Friday against Class 4A No. 4 Bethany in Chickasha.
