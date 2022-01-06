The Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks competed against a No. 1 team.
Despite the 15-point margin at the end of the game, Chickasha battled and gave Class 4A No. 1 Kingfisher all it could handle in Kingfisher on Tuesday. Chickasha held a lead after the first quarter and only trailed by single digits after the second and third quarters before falling by 15.
Kingfisher pulled away late for a 49-34 victory.
Chickasha put together a scoring run after Kingfisher took a 3-2 lead. The Fightin’ Chicks scored nine points in a row and grabbed an 11-3 lead over Class 4A’s top-ranked team.
Ma’lek Murphy scored four of the nine points in that run, and he ended up as the only Chickasha player to reach double figures. He scored 10 points in the loss.
Chickasha held an 11-5 lead over Kingfisher after the first quarter.
Kingfisher climbed its way back and took the lead again in the second quarter. With Kingfisher leading 15-13, Izaya Russell buried a 3-pointer to give Chickasha a 16-15 advantage.
Chickasha also took a 20-18 lead late in the second quarter, but Kingfisher scored the final four points of the half and led 22-20 at halftime.
Chickasha only trailed by seven points after three quarters, but Kingfisher finally pulled away in the final quarter.
Sooner Boardingham, Xavier Copeland-McFadden, Cade Rayburn and Derek Doan scored to go along with Murphy and Russell.
