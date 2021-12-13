DUNCAN — The Chickasha Fightin' Chicks picked up a win in tournament play.
The Fightin' Chicks competed in Duncan's Southern Oklahoma Invitational last week and went 1-2 in their three games. The tournament started Thursday and ended Saturday.
Chickasha's tournament victory came in the first round of the SOI. The Fightin' Chicks battled the Duncan Demons in Thursday's opening round and came away with a double-digit victory over their opponent.
The Fightin' Chicks used a long run to pull away from the Demons, and they managed to defeat the Demons by 25 points. Chickasha came away with a 62-37 victory over Duncan.
Chickasha fell behind in the first quarter but never trailed again after taking the lead.
Duncan managed to jump out to a 6-2 lead in the game, but the Fightin' Chicks took over the game from that point. The Fightin' Chicks went on a 21-0 run in the first half, and that run went from the first quarter to the second quarter.
Sooner Boardingham gave Chickasha the lead for good in the first quarter, and Chickasha held an 8-6 advantage after the period. The Fightin' Chicks held a 23-6 lead before Duncan scored again.
The Fightin' Chicks went to the second half with a 23-8 lead, and they built on that lead in the second half.
Three Chickasha players reached double-digit points in the win, led by Boardingham's 20 points. Xavier Copeland-McFadden had 11 points in the win, and Derek Doan had 10 points for the Fightin' Chicks.
Ma'lek Murphy (eight points), Izaya Russell (eight), Rayshun Callahan (three) and Cade Rayburn (two) completed the scoring for the Fightin' Chicks.
Chickasha battled an Ada team that went to the tournament ranked 15th in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's rankings in the tournament semifinals. Chickasha fell to Ada in that game before falling to Douglass in the third-place game.
Copeland-McFadden earned an all-tournament spot for Chickasha.
