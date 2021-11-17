Chickasha basketball will be looking to have former players back this week.
The basketball program announced that it will be holding two alumni games Saturday. There will be a girls game and a boys game, according to a flyer describing the event.
According to the flyer, admission to the event will be $5. The flyer states that the first game will start at 5 p.m., and the games will take place at Chickasha High School.
Contact information can be found on the flyer, posted with this story online.
