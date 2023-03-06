The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers are a team with character.
Whenever adversity strikes, that intangible is important. That trait showed up in a Class 2A area championship game against Howe and has appeared whenever the Lady Panthers have had things not go their way.
Things certainly did not always go second-ranked Am-Po’s way against No. 8 Howe in Seminole on Friday. The Lady Panthers went down 10 in the first half of a 69-66 overtime win that secured a spot at state, lost a pair of starters to fouls and had to overcome a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the Lady Lions that sent the game to overtime.
But Am-Po’s character and heart showed, and they just kept competing. The group made head coach Bo Thomason proud in the process.
“Character showed today,” Thomason said. “When they [Howe] hit a 3 to go into overtime, a lot of teams would have been done.
“But these kids, they stick together. They’re phenomenal kids.”
Thomason said the character that Am-Po has can come from things like strong parenting and a strong support system in the community. Those things have paid off, and the Lady Panthers now find themselves just three wins away from a state title.
“It was fun to watch kids who deserve to win, win,” Thomason said.
Facing adversity
Thomason said after the win over Howe that facing adversity has been a discussion all season. He said they have talked about how that adversity can help a person learn about their true self.
“We’ve talked about it all year long,” Thomason said. “When adversity hits, it introduces you to yourself.”
That adversity then leads to different paths. It leads to a choice, and the Lady Panthers have consistently chosen to keep fighting.
“You’ve got to decide what you want to do, and they always come out fighting,” Thomason said. “When things show up that are scary, they know how to handle themselves because they do things the right way.”
Accepting roles
Like any team, the Lady Panthers have players who get more playing time than others or score more points than others. And those players certainly stepped up against Howe.
Ainslee McComas, Abbie Savage and Teague Muncy all scored double-digit points, and Savage hit six 3-pointers in the win.
But something that has made Am-Po successful is how every player knows what their role is and accepts it. From a starter to a player off the bench, the Lady Panthers have accepted their roles.
And sometimes, doing what is important does not necessarily lead to filling up the box score.
Filling a role can be something like Brooke Brown taking a charge in the overtime period, or it can be something like Faith Carpenter coming off of the bench and hitting a 3-pointer in overtime. Or it can just be cheering on teammates from the bench.
No matter the role, every Am-Po player has played a part.
“They’re such great kids. They never question playing time,” Thomason said. “They never question whether or not they should be out there.
“They cheer for their teammates. They want to win. They’ll do whatever it takes to win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.