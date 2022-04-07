Area boys basketball players and a coach earned recognition.
The boys' Grady County All-Conference honors recently got released to recognize players and a coach across the area. Alex ended up with two players and one coach earning recognition, and three Amber-Pocasset players got recognized in the announcement.
Alex ended up sweeping the awards for MVP and Coach of the Year, and a father-and-son duo took the awards for the Longhorns. Chase Byrne earned the honor of being the conference's MVP, and Isaac Byrne earned the honor of being the conference's Coach of the Year.
The conference also released first-team honors and second-team honors in the announcement.
Kyle Williams (Am-Po), Jacob Tampkins (Am-Po), Ethan Ventris (Minco), Nate Dacus (Minco) and JJ Jerdee (Ninnekah) received the first-team selections.
Caiden Thomason (Am-Po), Ricky Thornburg (Alex), Eli Rimer (Dibble), Reed McMurtrey (Minco) and Ryder Choat (Verden) earned the second-team selections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.